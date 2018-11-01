Rhino Resource Partners (RHNO) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHNO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024. Rhino Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Rhino Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter.

About Rhino Resource Partners

Rhino Resource Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, and sells various grades of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines in the United States. It operates mines in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Utah. The company markets its steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal primarily to steel and coke producers.

