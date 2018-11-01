Ring Energy (REI) Receives Outperform Rating from Ifs Securities

Ifs Securities restated their outperform rating on shares of Ring Energy (NASDAQ:REI) in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of REI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 44,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,532. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NASDAQ:REI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $29.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 million.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas.

