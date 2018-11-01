RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $53.70 Million Stake in ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (TLH)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (BMV:TLH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E comprises approximately 1.3% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 11.29% of ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E worth $53,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 56,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E during the 2nd quarter worth $12,002,000.

Shares of ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E stock opened at $126.93 on Thursday. ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E has a 12 month low of $2,398.00 and a 12 month high of $2,630.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.2505 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st.

