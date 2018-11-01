RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,971,000.

BBJP stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.