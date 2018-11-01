Riverside Resources (RRI) Shares Up 35.5%

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI) shares shot up 35.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 182,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 52,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Riverside Resources Company Profile (CVE:RRI)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its project includes the Peñoles property that covers an area of approximately 6,862 hectares located in Durango, Mexico; the Tajitos property, which covers an area of 61 square kilometers located in Sonora, Mexico; the La Silla project that includes 2 mining concessions covering an area of 2,070.78 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Thor project, which covers an area of 128 square kilometers located in Sonora, Mexico.

