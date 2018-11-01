Rivetz (RVT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,400.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Rivetz token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Radar Relay. Rivetz has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $6,400.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rivetz

Rivetz’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

