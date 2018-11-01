Robert J. (Bob) Johnston Sells 10,000 Shares of Produce Investments Ltd (PIL) Stock

Produce Investments Ltd (LON:PIL) insider Robert J. (Bob) Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total value of £19,000 ($24,826.87).

LON PIL opened at GBX 191.50 ($2.50) on Thursday. Produce Investments Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.25 ($2.83).

Get Produce Investments alerts:

Produce Investments Company Profile

Produce Investments plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, sourcing, packing, and marketing fresh potatoes, and daffodils bulbs and flowers to retail, food service, wholesale, and trading sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Fresh, Processing, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Produce Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Produce Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.