RoBET Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (ROBET)

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, RoBET has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One RoBET token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00008797 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and LATOKEN. RoBET has a market cap of $438,312.00 and $3.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000356 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00149610 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00243158 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $612.56 or 0.09683931 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012372 BTC.

RoBET Profile

RoBET is a token. It launched on August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 787,697 tokens. RoBET’s official Twitter account is @





. The official website for RoBET is www.robetcoin.com.

Buying and Selling RoBET

RoBET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RoBET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RoBET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

