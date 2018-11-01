Rogers (ROG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.34 million.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded up $8.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.50. 195,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.52. Rogers has a 1-year low of $105.60 and a 1-year high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $214.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.33 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. Sidoti reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Rogers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.25.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,121.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,712 shares of company stock worth $3,176,122. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

