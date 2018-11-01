Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RDSB. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,820 ($36.85) to GBX 2,890 ($37.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,411 ($31.50) to GBX 2,830 ($36.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,966.18 ($38.76).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,506 ($32.75) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,037 ($26.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,617 ($34.20).

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

