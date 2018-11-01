RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Bonds Trading 1.3% Lower

An issue of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) bonds fell 1.3% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6% coupon and will mature on April 1, 2024. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $95.50 and were trading at $96.63 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRD shares. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of RRD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.12. 2,955,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,769. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $338.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.13.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. RR Donnelley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. O’brien bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 85.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 57.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

