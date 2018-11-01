Ruff Hits Market Capitalization of $20.49 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. Ruff has a total market cap of $20.49 million and $347,196.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ruff has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ruff

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,840,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 940,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

