Sabre (SABR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SABR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sabre from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sabre and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. 146,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. Sabre has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $970.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.97 million. Sabre had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sabre will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 6,155,616 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $152,166,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 60,354 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,427,216 shares of company stock worth $406,162,833 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Sabre by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Sabre by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 33,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Sabre by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 132,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 85,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 68,104 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

