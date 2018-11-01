Safran (SAF) Given a €136.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €136.00 ($158.14) target price by Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €117.60 ($136.74).

Safran stock opened at €88.30 ($102.67) on Tuesday. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

