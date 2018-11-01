SCANA Co. (SCG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in SCANA were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCG. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SCANA by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SCANA by 4.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SCANA by 26.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SCANA by 89.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SCANA in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCG stock opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.12. SCANA Co. has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter. SCANA had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SCANA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCG. Mizuho cut SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded SCANA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on SCANA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SCANA in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

