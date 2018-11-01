Schlumberger (SLB) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.84.

SLB opened at $51.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,461,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,974,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,823 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,576,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,652,000 after purchasing an additional 385,816 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,163,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,288,000 after purchasing an additional 125,064 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,720,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,471,000 after purchasing an additional 164,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,950,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,861,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

