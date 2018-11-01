Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Announces Earnings Results

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:STNG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.89. 15,062,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,645. The company has a market capitalization of $557.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STNG. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $3.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $3.00 to $2.70 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

