Select Medical (SEM) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05-5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.12 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 39,907 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $816,896.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,103,336.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Chernow sold 41,202 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $816,211.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 891,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,659,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,272 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

