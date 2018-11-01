Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) in a research note published on Monday morning. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s FY2018 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $64.85 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.10 million. Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO John J. Marchioni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,823,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $100,359.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Analyst Recommendations for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply