Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) in a research note published on Monday morning. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s FY2018 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.80.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $64.85 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.10 million. Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO John J. Marchioni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,823,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $100,359.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.