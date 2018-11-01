Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.29.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of SNH stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. 35,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,651. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.31 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 98.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,030,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,982,000 after buying an additional 3,546,467 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,072,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 643,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,826,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after buying an additional 619,650 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,007,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,938,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,035,000 after buying an additional 572,782 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.