Short Interest in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Increases By 17.7%

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,562,297 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the September 28th total of 28,512,332 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,636,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

In other news, insider Sean Connolly purchased 14,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 217,607 shares in the company, valued at $7,670,646.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Marberger purchased 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,415.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,112 shares of company stock worth $849,948. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HPM Partners LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 7.8% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 178,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Conagra Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 80,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

