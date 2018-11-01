Short Interest in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Grows By 5.5%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,926,117 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 28th total of 62,475,125 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,611,425 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYCB stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $272.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Sandler O’Neill set a $14.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

