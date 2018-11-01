Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SWIR. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. CIBC raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “$16.55” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.50. 256,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $633.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.86. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 80.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,575 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 883.5% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 548,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 492,779 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at about $9,032,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,613.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 412,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at about $5,259,000. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

