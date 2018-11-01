SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.23 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Shares of SITE stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.52. 793,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,664. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $920,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,648.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,080,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,844,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,925 shares of company stock worth $17,395,686. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

