Social Send Price Reaches $0.0356 on Major Exchanges (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $1,095.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Social Send has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Social Send alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00022560 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036047 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003943 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00017270 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 38,677,760 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.