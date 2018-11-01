Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue was up 206.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SOI traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.61. 1,067,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,948. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $624.68 million, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.23.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $119,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SOI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

