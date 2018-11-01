Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Stock Price Up 10.7% Following Strong Earnings

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $14.87 and last traded at $14.61. Approximately 1,067,409 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 521,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company’s revenue was up 206.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on SOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $119,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 450.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $624.68 million, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.23.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

