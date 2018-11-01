Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $373,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,455. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $101.37 and a 1-year high of $117.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.7812 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

