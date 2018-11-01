Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 9,794 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 1.5% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 73,101 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 212,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $287,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.33. 64,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,917. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $63.60.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

