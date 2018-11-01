SounDAC 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $170.00 (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One SounDAC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001805 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SounDAC has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. SounDAC has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $170.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00083532 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012569 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000520 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SounDAC Profile

SounDAC (XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

