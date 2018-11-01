Spartan Motors (SPAR) Given a $12.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Spartan Motors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of SPAR stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. 11,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,655. Spartan Motors has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $394.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.27 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spartan Motors will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $63,113.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,023.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spartan Motors during the third quarter valued at $1,475,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Spartan Motors during the third quarter valued at $3,083,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Spartan Motors by 15.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 266,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35,759 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in Spartan Motors by 659.1% during the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 227,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 197,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Spartan Motors by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

