SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,124,129 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 28th total of 60,151,275 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,315,927 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 39,824 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 53,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,344 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,344,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 61,044 shares during the period.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $35.01 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1751 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

