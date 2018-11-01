Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) to announce $224.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted sales of $218.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full year sales of $845.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $842.50 million to $852.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $885.79 million, with estimates ranging from $877.60 million to $893.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 45.86%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $225.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of -0.57.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 707,000 shares of company stock worth $4,096,500 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.9% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,093,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after acquiring an additional 264,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,888,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 343,379 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.9% in the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 967,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 48.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 169,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

