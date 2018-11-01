Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Stake Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5,016.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,483 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,674,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 707.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,800 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,318,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,722,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 694,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,470.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,967 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

