SRC Energy (SRCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $160.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. SRC Energy had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 18.08%.

Shares of SRCI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 110,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,612. SRC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRCI. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SRC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

In other SRC Energy news, CFO James P. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of SRC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 252,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,335.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn A. Peterson bought 20,000 shares of SRC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,232.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.