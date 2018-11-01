SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (SSAAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of SSAAY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 821. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; prehardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

