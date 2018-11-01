St. James’ Place’s (STJ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 1,299 ($16.97) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STJ. Barclays boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,379 ($18.02) to GBX 1,387 ($18.12) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,175 ($15.35) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an add rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,180 ($15.42)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,280 ($16.73) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised St. James’s Place to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 915 ($11.96) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,309.36 ($17.11).

Shares of STJ traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,016.50 ($13.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,008 ($13.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,279.50 ($16.72).

About St. James's Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc.

