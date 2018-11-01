St. Joe (JOE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.55

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 10882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

JOE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded St. Joe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $931.08 million, a P/E ratio of -106.67 and a beta of 0.79.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 million. St. Joe had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 56.86%. As a group, analysts predict that St. Joe Co will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOE. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in St. Joe in the second quarter valued at about $3,525,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 30.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 192,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 10.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 145,473 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the second quarter worth about $1,479,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 7.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

