Starbucks (SBUX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Starbucks updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.61-2.66 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.61-2.66 EPS.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,262,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659,556. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “$51.15” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.62.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $5,459,088.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $781,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,832 shares of company stock worth $15,834,037 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

