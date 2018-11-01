State Treasurer State of Michigan Decreases Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $45.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Jed A. Plafker sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $158,337.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 11,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $350,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

