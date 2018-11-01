Stericycle (SRCL) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.31-4.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44-3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion.

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.35. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $76.73.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.62 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Barrington Research set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

