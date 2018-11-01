STEX (STEX) One Day Volume Tops $664.00

STEX (CURRENCY:STEX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One STEX token can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00010000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STEX has a total market cap of $0.00 and $664.00 worth of STEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STEX has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00149643 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00243430 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $612.46 or 0.09682321 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

STEX Profile

STEX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. STEX’s official Twitter account is @StocksExchangeR and its Facebook page is accessible here. STEX’s official website is stocks.exchange/ico.

STEX Token Trading

STEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

