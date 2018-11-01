STMicroelectronics (STM) Given a €20.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €20.06 ($23.33).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €19.87 ($23.10). The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.