StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) Major Shareholder Axar Capital Management L.P. Acquires 91,203 Shares

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) major shareholder Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 91,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $494,320.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Axar Capital Management L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StoneMor Partners alerts:

On Monday, October 29th, Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 30,000 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $163,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 34,000 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $183,940.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 94,000 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $506,660.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 35,000 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $190,400.00.

On Friday, October 19th, Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 35,000 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $186,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 20,000 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00.

On Monday, October 15th, Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 1,600 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $8,608.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 51,225 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $273,029.25.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 27,120 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $140,752.80.

On Monday, October 8th, Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 8,483 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $44,026.77.

STON opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.30. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $7.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneMor Partners by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 390,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of StoneMor Partners by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 205,815 shares during the period. Fondren Management LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneMor Partners by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 49,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of StoneMor Partners by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,007 shares during the period. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on StoneMor Partners from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneMor Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

About StoneMor Partners

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.