Stoneridge (SRI) PT Set at $35.00 by Stephens

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) has been assigned a $35.00 target price by research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research set a $50.00 price target on Stoneridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Stoneridge from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

SRI opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,777,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 768,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 51,359 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,168,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 692,760 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

