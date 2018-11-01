Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NI)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222,028 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,515,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,421,000 after buying an additional 930,870 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,331,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,819,000 after buying an additional 1,553,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,078,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after buying an additional 105,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,429,000 after buying an additional 45,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,191,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,833,000 after buying an additional 223,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “$26.15” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Wolfe Research set a $27.00 price target on NiSource and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NI opened at $25.36 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.17.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.46%.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,925.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $722,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,515.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

