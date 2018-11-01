Strs Ohio Grows Position in Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Coupa Software by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $63.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $4,225,959.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ravi Thakur sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,696 shares of company stock worth $22,842,419. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $64.83 on Thursday. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $61.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.