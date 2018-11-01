Sumokoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,390.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Sumokoin has a market cap of $807,998.00 and $10,390.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001615 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Indodax and Cryptopia. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.01626587 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016019 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00009210 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001646 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 16,798,437 coins and its circulating supply is 7,909,548 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sumokoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

