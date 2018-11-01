Sun Communities (SUI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities to $105.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sun Communities to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.57.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.75. 13,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,436. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.06. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $323.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $119,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 3,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 367 communities comprising approximately 126,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Sun Communities, Inc, please visit www.suncommunities.com.

