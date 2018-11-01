Suncoast Equity Management Buys 25,334 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,334 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 6.3% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Viridian Ria LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 12.1% during the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 6.5% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Home Depot by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $175.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $160.53 and a twelve month high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (down from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.28.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares in the company, valued at $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

